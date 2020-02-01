Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angela C. Tullio. View Sign Service Information Wareham Village Funeral Home 5 Center Street Wareham , MA 02571 (508)-295-4748 Send Flowers Obituary





Mrs. Tullio was born on July 7, 1923 in Bernardston, MA the daughter of the late John and Stephania (Bogus) Gruszkowski. She attended and graduated from Powers Institute. She was employed by Western Union Telegraph Company for 28 years as a teletype operator, cashier and manager. Upon closing of the office, she worked for Bete Fog Nozzle, Inc. until her retirement in 1985.



She enjoyed and did extensive cross stitch needlework, was an avid crossword puzzle fan, enjoyed bowling and loved the Wareham area beaches. In her retirement she was a volunteer at Saint Patrick's Religious Education Office for 24 years. While at the office she helped to computerize the office, student information as well as other information. She received the Marian Medal on December 4, 1994 at Saint Mary's Cathedral in Fall River from then presiding Bishop Sean O'Malley.



She is survived by her son Anthony T. Tullio and his wife Cheryl of Wellfleet, her step grandchildren; Heidi Scott-Reynolds and John Scott and four step great grandchildren. She was also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was the sister of the late Anna Livermore, Helen McClure, Julia Attesi, Mary Normandin, Sophie Wallitis, Walter Gruszkowski, Genevieve Koonz and Irene Gruszkowski.



Her funeral Mass will be held at a later date to be announced. Interment will be in the family lot in Calvary Cemetery in Greenfield, MA. There will be no visiting hours.

