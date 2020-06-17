Angelia M. Brown
1978 - 2020
Angelia M. Brown, 41 died unexpectedly on June 14, 2020. She was born on September 27, 1978 in Greenfield, Mass to Reggie and Lorraine Brown.

She attended Colrain school and graduated from Mohawk Trail class of 1996.

Besides her parents, she leaves her daughter, Kayden from Colrain, Mass, her sister and brother in law, Travis and Christie Niles. Nieces, Jordan, Kaylea and Jarrett Niles and great nieces Parker and Landrey.

There will be no services.

Published in Recorder on Jun. 17, 2020.
