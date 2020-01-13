Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angus MacKechnie Bainbridge. View Sign Service Information Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 (413)-665-4046 Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Chicopee, MA, on October 18, 1925, Angus was the son of Charles and Eliza (MacKechnie) Bainbridge. He was devoted to his wife, Angelina Rinaldi, until her passing. (December 10, 2007) They were married for 60 years. He is survived by his three children: Kathy and her husband, Don Adams of Tampa Florida, Mary and her husband, Bill Sieruta of Leverett MA, and Bob Bainbridge and his wife, Sue of South Hadley MA. He has eight loving grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and one great great granddaughter.



Angus will be remembered as a



cheerful, kind and loving man. He loved to laugh and truly enjoyed being with his family. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and loved to share about his adventures. Even at



94, he remained a loyal fan to the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. If there was a game, he was watching and enthusiastically cheering them on! He will be sadly missed by his family.



The Visitation will be at Wrisley Funeral Home, 90 Sugarloaf Street, South Deerfield on January 15th from 9-11AM followed by a short Memorial Service immediately after. He will be laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery, 687 Front Street, Chicopee, MA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Cooley Dickinson VNA & Hospice, 168 Industrial Drive, Northampton, Mass. 01060



