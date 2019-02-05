Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anita R. Millett. View Sign





Anita R. (Theroux) Millett, 63, of Erving, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 31, 2019 at Charlene Manor in Greenfield. She was born in Holyoke on June 10, 1955 to Roger Theroux Sr. and the late Alta (Ackerman) Theroux. Anita had grown up in Granby most of her life. She was a home health aide in private homes for several years. Anita loved crocheting beautiful blankets, and walking on the beach, she also enjoyed going to her grandsons' soccer games to cheer him on.She is survived by her son; Jameson Sladeski and his wife LeeAnne of S. Deerfield, her grandsons; Payton of S. Deerfield, and Nicolas of Denver, CO., her father; Roger Theroux Sr. of Westhampton, her brother; Roger Theroux Jr., and his wife Tina of Greenfield, and her sister; Debbie Almeida of Rhode Island.There will be a calling hour on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 6-7 PM followed by a Memorial Service to begin at 7 PM at the Drozdal Funeral Home of 120 Damon Rd., Northampton.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anita's memory to: New England Office of the , 260 Cochituate Road, #200, Framingham, MA 01701. For more information, please visit www.Drozdalfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Drozdal Funeral Home

