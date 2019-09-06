Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna L. Deneault. View Sign Service Information Walker Funeral Home 14 High St Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-772-6393 Send Flowers Obituary

Anna L. (Hillman) Deneault passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility. Anna was born on January 13, 1923 at the Hillman family homestead in Colrain, MA located off Wilson Hill Road and Hillman Road. Her parents were Martha (Smith) Hillman Crowningshield and Alfred W. Hillman. Anna spent her young years on the dairy and vegetable farm learning the value of working hard. She attended Colrain Elementary schools and was a graduate of the former Arms Academy of Shelburne Falls, Class of 1941. Anna and her Aunt Betty (Smith) Goodell rented an apartment together and Anna worked at Millers Falls Tool Company in Greenfield for 10 years.



On August 21, 1943 she married Eugene L. Deneault of Greenfield. After Eugene's military service duty, they lived at 697 Colrain Road in Greenfield at Anna's Great Uncle Arthur Fairbank's house/farm. In 1953, they bought their first house on Brattleboro Road in Bernardston where she lived for 63 years.



Anna was a homemaker for many years while her children were in school. She loved to sew, garden, bake and enjoyed feeding and watching the birds. In 1973, she started working at Wesco Electrical Company in Greenfield and worked there for 25 years until her husband was diagnosed with a glioblastoma brain tumor. At that time, she stopped working to help take care of him for 4 months after his surgery until his death on July 29, 1998 at the Franklin Nursing Home on Conway Street.



She leaves a son Timothy (Jeanne) Deneault and granddaughter Amy from Bernardston. She also leaves a daughter Mary Glabach (Bill) of Leyden and grandchildren: Will (Megan) Glabach and great granddaughter Ivy Rose of Bernardston, Tom (Nicole) Glabach of Leyden, Rick Glabach of Westfield, Michelle Glabach of Florida; great grandchildren: Erika Glabach of Florida, John William Glabach of San Antonio, TX, Rob Glabach (Gina) Glabach and Alexandra and Gabrielle of Bernardston.



Anna was predeceased by her parents, her husband Eugene (Gene), a brother Alfred (Bub) R. Hillman of Colrain, sisters-in-law Pauline Carpenter Hillman, Lillian Rosenberg, and a nephew Thomas R. Hillman.



A special thanks to Patricia Grover Shearer - "Shear Cuts" who made Anna feel special by having her hair done each week while living at Charlene Manor. Pat was also a neighbor and grew up on River Maple Farm in Bernardston next to Anna's house. Thank you also to Paul Grover, a kind neighbor, who checked in on Anna throughout the years. Anna also enjoyed a special friendship with Irmgard Petersante of Greenfield enjoying their visits, phone calls, and cards. Also Carol Purrington and the late Barbara Purrington of Colrain who kept in touch with each other by cards, letters and Carol's special Haiku poetry and family history booklet. Thanks to Susan Laford, Outreach Coordinator at the Bernardston Senior Center who kept in touch with Anna and visited each month. Thank you also to the many special nieces and nephews on the Deneault side who kept in touch with Anna over the years by exchanging cards, phone calls, thoughtful gifts, and visited her. Thank you also to the Goodell girls for their thoughtfulness in keeping in touch with Anna. Thank you also to the compassionate care that Anna received from the staff on Unit 2 at Charlene Manor.



Memorial contributions should be made in Anna's name to either the Bernardston Senior Center, 20 Church Street, Bernardston, MA 01337, the Bernardston Fire Department c/o Chief Peter Shedd, 18 Church Street, Bernardston, MA 01337 or the Bernardston Police Department c/o James Palmeri, 256 South Street, Bernardston, MA 01337.



Per Anna's wishes, there will be no calling hours, and graveside service will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, 14 High Street, Greenfield.

