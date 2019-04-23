Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna L. Klaus. View Sign Service Information Kidder Funeral Home 1 Parker Avenue Northfield , MA 01360 (413)-498-5359 Send Flowers Obituary





Anna graduated from the Franklin County Public Hospital School of Nursing as an Registered Nurse in 1950. She was married to William Byron Klaus Sr. on October 21, 1950. Mr Klaus predeceased her in 2015. She worked at the Franklin County Public Hospital and later at the Farren Memorial Hospital until its closure for nearly 50 years.



She is survived by her sons: William B. Klaus Jr. of Montague, MA and Joseph J. Klaus and his wife Karen of Oakland, ME, and her daughters: Marcia A. Klaus of Holyoke, MA and Susan E. Klaus-Dorman and her husband Buddy of Perris, CA. She is also survived by her grandsons: Joseph Klaus and his wife Ashley, and W. Albert Klaus and his wife Brenda and their two children: Amelia, and Jakob. She was predeceased by her parents, seven brothers and six sisters.



Funeral services will be private with burial in Elm Grove Cemetery, Montague, MA. There are no calling hours.



Donations in her memory may be made to either the Montague Center Library, 17 Center St., Montague, MA 01351, or Friends of Franklin County Dog Shelter, 10 Sandy Lane, Turners Falls, MA 01376.



Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave, Northfield, MA is in charge of arrangements.



www.kidderfuneralhome.com

