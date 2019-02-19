Annabelle B. Parker, 90, passed away on February 13, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born June 6, 1928 in Montague, Mass, the daughter of Roy and Mary ( Lynch ) Parker. She was educated in Conway, Mass schools,. She worked at Millers Falls Tool Co., Greenfield Steel Stamp and was a housekeeper at Stoneleigh Birnham School. She loved to do crossword puzzles, poetry and baking. She enjoyed spending time with family.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annabelle B. Parker.
Annabelle leaves behind four children: Steven and his wife Lorraine Zamojski, Mary and her husband William Peterson, David and his wife Melanie Zamojski, and Jeffery Zamojski and his partner Leanna Houle. She also leaves four grandchildren Julie (Brian) Jourdain, Laura (Matthew) Blanchard, Meghan Zamojski, and Brian Zamojski. She also leaves her 5 great grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews including her niece Patty Perry, who was also a special friend to her.
Annabelle additionally leaves behind her special companion Raymond MacIntire of Wendell.
She was predeceased by her sisters Caroline and Lenora, and brothers Douglas, Roy, and Eddie.
A Catholic prayer service will be held, Friday, March 1, 2019 at 1pm at Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave, Northfield.
The family would like to thank all of the caring staff at Buckley Health Center in Greenfield. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Turners Falls Firefighters Relief Fund, 180 Turnpike Road, Turners Falls, MA 01376 or Dakin Humane Society, PO Box 6307, Springfield, MA 01101
Kidder Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
For online condolences visit: www.kidderfuneralhome.com
Kidder Funeral Home
1 Parker Avenue
Northfield, MA 01360
413-498-5359
Published in Recorder on Feb. 19, 2019