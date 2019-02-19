Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annabelle B. Parker. View Sign





Annabelle leaves behind four children: Steven and his wife Lorraine Zamojski, Mary and her husband William Peterson, David and his wife Melanie Zamojski, and Jeffery Zamojski and his partner Leanna Houle. She also leaves four grandchildren Julie (Brian) Jourdain, Laura (Matthew) Blanchard, Meghan Zamojski, and Brian Zamojski. She also leaves her 5 great grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews including her niece Patty Perry, who was also a special friend to her.



Annabelle additionally leaves behind her special companion Raymond MacIntire of Wendell.



She was predeceased by her sisters Caroline and Lenora, and brothers Douglas, Roy, and Eddie.



A Catholic prayer service will be held, Friday, March 1, 2019 at 1pm at Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave, Northfield.



The family would like to thank all of the caring staff at Buckley Health Center in Greenfield. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Turners Falls Firefighters Relief Fund, 180 Turnpike Road, Turners Falls, MA 01376 or Dakin Humane Society, PO Box 6307, Springfield, MA 01101



Kidder Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



