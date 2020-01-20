Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne C. Brosky. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Anne (Nan) C. (McCabe) Brosky, 83, of Green River Road died Saturday (1-18-20) at home, surrounded by her family after many courageous battles with cancer.



She was born in Mineola NY, the daughter of Frank J. and Anne (Dysko) McCabe.



Anne graduated from Hicksville High School, Long Island, New York and worked in New York City until she met the love of her life, George Brosky, Jr. They lived on Long Island before moving to Greenfield MA in 1969. While raising her family she decided to pursue a college education, graduating from UMASS Amherst with her bachelor's degree in 1981. She then taught speech and English at Northampton High School until her retirement.



She was an active member at Holy Trinity Church and the Republican Committee in Greenfield. She loved spending time with her family (especially her grandchildren who lovingly called her Gooma), gardening, traveling, vacations at Gilbert Lake State park, and planning her yearly Tag Sale. Her most favorite time of year is Christmas!



Anne leaves her husband George of 62 years, her daughters; JoAnne Muench and her husband Larry Muench of Medway, MA and Jane Sender and her husband Aaron Sender of Orange Ct; her grandchildren David, Kevin and Eric Muench and Lauren and Samuel Sender.



She also leaves her brother; James McCabe and his wife Jan of Mt. Union PA, her sister; Jane McCabe of Oneonta NY and her sister in laws; Hildegard Brosky of Marco Island Florida and Maureen Brosky of Howard Beach NY. Anne also leaves many nieces and nephews, cousins and close family friends who she loved dearly.



Besides her parents she was predeceased by her son George Brosky III.



Services will be Saturday (1-25-20) at 8:45 AM at Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal St. followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10 AM at Holy Trinity Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.



Calling hours will be held Friday (1-24-20) from 5-8 PM at the funeral home.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Massachusetts General Cancer Center/ Dr. Jong Chul Park



Yawkey Center, Suite 7B, 55 Fruit Street Boston, MA 02114.



