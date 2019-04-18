Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mrs. Anne L. (Tuohey) Bixby passed away on April 9, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA in 1928, she was the daughter of the late Jerry and Anna (Lyons) Tuohey Phaneuf. She grew up in Northampton, attending local schools and graduated from Northampton High School. Mrs. Bixby's beloved husband, Robert J. Bixby, passed away in 2011 after 58 wonderful years together.



Anne retired as a manager for Verizon, having begun her telephone career with the former New England Telephone Company in 1946.



Avid travel buffs, Anne and her husband traveled widely across the United States including Hawaii, cruising to Alaska from San Francisco, visiting California innumerable times, taking many trips to Europe and visiting the historical sites in Greece, the former Yugoslavia, the British Isles and many more locales. Highlights for Anne were kissing the Blarney Stone in Ireland, visiting Northampton, England, touring through Buckingham Palace and apartment-living a month at a time in London.



An animal lover, Anne and her husband had a poodle, "Coquette," for over 17 years.



Anne was also a member of the Association of Bell Telephone Retirees, Protect Seniors Organization and NARFE Chapter 484.



Besides her parents, and her beloved step-father, Albert Phaneuf, she was predeceased by her step-brother Vincent E. Phaneuf and his wife Theresa, her brother-in-law Frederick Bixby, Jr. and his wife Dorothy, as well as several beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends. Anne leaves three godchildren as well as several other nieces and nephews, and longtime friends, including Thomas Kostek of Hatfield.



Funeral services for Anne will begin from the Czleusniak Funeral Home in Northampton on Monday April 22 at 10 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church at 10:30 AM and committal at the MA Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Agawam, where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband Robert. An hour of visitation will precede the funeral from 9-10 AM.



Memorial contributions may be made to at 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or a .

