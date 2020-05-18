Anne Luella (Cook) Rose passed away on May 2, 2020 after a very short battle with Covid-19. She was born in Greenfield, MA on July 21, 1931, the only child of John N. and Freda L. (Hobbs) Cook. She grew up in Deerfield, attended Old Deerfield Grammar School and graduated as Salutatorian of her senior class at Deerfield High School. She received a full scholarship to UMass Amherst but chose marriage and family over additional formal education at that time. She married John A. Rose of So. Deerfield on August 2nd, 1949. All of their married life was spent in So. Deerfield where they raised their 6 children, John, wife Judy, and their two sons John and Jacob; Melinda and her son Michael Schmalz; Margaret Watson and her children Amos, Joshua, David and Matthew; Patricia Wood and her daughter Sarah Heaton; William; and Darcy Broderick and her daughter Meghan. She had many great grandchildren and nieces and nephews and was predeceased by her parents, her husband John, and her son-in-law Robert Watson.
Anne was an avid life-long learner and would use what she learned to help support her family. Every winter she would lead the entire family into local woods, despite the cold, to pull princess pine for making Christmas wreaths. Anne and John would make the wire forms, Anne would wrap the pine and decorate the wreaths and their children would deliver the wreaths on foot all over town. She became a Master Seamstress through the UMass Extension Program and she made lovely outfits for her children, unique square dancing dresses and matching shirts for herself and John, as well as formal wear and other outfits as requested by others. Anne also became a Master Gardener through the UMass Extension Program. She always had lovely plants and gardens wherever she lived and helped others with their soil and plant issues. She willingly shared slips and cuttings from her plants and accepted them from others.
Anne loved cooking for her boisterous family and she was good at cooking, baking, canning, and making jams and jellies of all kinds. Her husband used to joke that he thought she was trying to kill him with the thick delicious stews she cooked on the woodstove all winter. Anne loved the creative arts of knitting, crocheting, crewel work, cross-stitch, and rug braiding. The Christmas holiday was her favorite. She loved decorating the house, baking and decorating cookies which her children loved too, the chimes, organ and other music on the stereo, and many a 'pajama' ride with her husband and children driving around after dark to see all the Christmas lights. She collected owl statues, loved the ocean, sitting on the rocks at Pemaquid Point, and eating steamed clams and lobster on the wharf at Small Brothers in New Harbor Maine. She and John loved pizza and beer at the Candlelight Restaurant in Deerfield and prime rib on weekends at the Lamplighter Restaurant in Whately, MA.
She had a varied work life. She worked first as Assistant Librarian and later as Head Librarian at the Tilton Library in So. Deerfield. She also worked for the Western Regional Bookmobile, first as the film librarian and later riding the Bookmobile throughout Western Mass, visiting with the rural librarians while sharing her love of books. She attended the Congregational Church in South Deerfield where she played the organ, led the choir, served as Superintendent and a teacher at the Sunday School and was a long-time member of the In-Betweens group. She was involved with her children as a Girl Scout leader and a member of the Frontier Regional Band Booster Club. She chaperoned many band exchange trips. In later years she was a member of and attended the Sunderland Congregational Church.
After her husband died in 1986 Anne decided to pursue a college degree and attended and graduated from STCC in Springfield with a degree in Plant and Landscape Technology. She found the course work challenging and rewarding and loved being with young students and teachers who stimulated her intellectually and shared her love of the land and all things growing. Shortly after graduation Anne moved to Jackman, ME and started a landscaping business. She loved to feed the many ducks, birds and wild animals, her pet cats and dogs, and her livestock including a steer, cows, goats and sheep. She spun their wool into yarn which she dyed and knit and crocheted into unusual wearable works of art. She could never resist a stray of any kind that needed a home. She also played the piano and organ there at the local churches and did some substitute teaching in the local schools.
Because of failing health, Anne returned to this area to be closer to family and lived in an apartment in Greenfield. After a few years when her health further deteriorated she moved two streets over to Buckley Health Care. She continued to feed her birds and plant a garden every year. She continued reading and talking with others about the books she read. She shared her knowledge of plants with anyone willing to listen and fostered many that were brought to her room needing TLC. She organized the lending library and volunteered to help with fund raising while at Buckley. She always cared about the outfits she wore, her jewelry, her hair styles, and her polished nails. She will be sadly missed by her family, neighbors, colleagues, residential friends and caregivers. Donations can be made in her name to the Sunderland Congregational Church, Tilton Library, or Dakin Animal Shelter.
Published in Recorder on May 18, 2020.