Guest Book View Sign Service Information Corridan Funeral Home - Chicopee 333 Springfield Street Chicopee , MA 01013 (413)-592-1405 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Corridan Funeral Home - Chicopee 333 Springfield Street Chicopee , MA 01013 View Map Service 11:00 AM Corridan Funeral Home - Chicopee 333 Springfield Street Chicopee , MA 01013 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Anne L. (Witkop) Trudeau, 71, a retired Mortgage Officer, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Anne was one of seven children of the late Mary Kathryn (Hart) Witkop and Gerald V. Witkop, Sr. She was born in Springfield on June 29, 1948, was raised and educated in Hampden, MA, had lived most of her life in South Deerfield and only recently moved to Chicopee. She graduated from Cathedral High School in 1966, continuing her education at Bay Path College in Longmeadow, receiving her Bachelors degree from Greenfield Community College in 1988. She went on to work at the UMASS/Five College Federal Credit Union for many years. She was a member of the River Mills Senior Center and the Red Hat Society.



Besides her parents, Anne was also predeceased by 3 sisters, Josephine C. Seddon, Eileen L. Witkop and Kathleen L. Butler, and a brother-in-law, Francis J. Seddon.



Left to honor her memory are her sons, David J. Trudeau and his wife Melissa of Sharon and Jonathan D. Trudeau and his wife Christina of South Hadley; her siblings, Gerald V. Witkop, Jr. of Wilbraham, Jeanette W. Gilmartin and Jane F. Sullivan, both of Springfield and Mary C. Limoges and her husband Raymond of Loudon, NH; 5 grandchildren, Gerald, Taylor, Ava, Sadie and Charlie Trudeau along with several nieces and nephews and extended family members.



A Funeral Home service will take place on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Corridan Funeral Home, 333 Springfield St., Chicopee. Calling hours will be held on Thursday in the funeral home from 4 to 7 p.m. For those who prefer, it is requested that Memorial Contributions be made to River Mills Senior Center, 5 West St., Chicopee, MA 01020.

Anne L. (Witkop) Trudeau, 71, a retired Mortgage Officer, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Anne was one of seven children of the late Mary Kathryn (Hart) Witkop and Gerald V. Witkop, Sr. She was born in Springfield on June 29, 1948, was raised and educated in Hampden, MA, had lived most of her life in South Deerfield and only recently moved to Chicopee. She graduated from Cathedral High School in 1966, continuing her education at Bay Path College in Longmeadow, receiving her Bachelors degree from Greenfield Community College in 1988. She went on to work at the UMASS/Five College Federal Credit Union for many years. She was a member of the River Mills Senior Center and the Red Hat Society.Besides her parents, Anne was also predeceased by 3 sisters, Josephine C. Seddon, Eileen L. Witkop and Kathleen L. Butler, and a brother-in-law, Francis J. Seddon.Left to honor her memory are her sons, David J. Trudeau and his wife Melissa of Sharon and Jonathan D. Trudeau and his wife Christina of South Hadley; her siblings, Gerald V. Witkop, Jr. of Wilbraham, Jeanette W. Gilmartin and Jane F. Sullivan, both of Springfield and Mary C. Limoges and her husband Raymond of Loudon, NH; 5 grandchildren, Gerald, Taylor, Ava, Sadie and Charlie Trudeau along with several nieces and nephews and extended family members.A Funeral Home service will take place on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Corridan Funeral Home, 333 Springfield St., Chicopee. Calling hours will be held on Thursday in the funeral home from 4 to 7 p.m. For those who prefer, it is requested that Memorial Contributions be made to River Mills Senior Center, 5 West St., Chicopee, MA 01020. Published in Recorder on Aug. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close