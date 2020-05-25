Anne Maloney
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anne Maloney, 98, of 30 Charlemont Road, died Sunday at her home.

A private graveside service will be held Friday, May 29, at 11:00 am in Green River Cemetery, Greenfield.

In lieu of flowers it is suggested donations be made to Shelburne Falls Senior Center, Main St., Shelburne Falls, Ma 01370

Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Recorder on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc
40 Church St
Shelburne Falls, MA 01370
(413) 625-2121
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved