Anne Maloney, 98, of 30 Charlemont Road, died Sunday at her home.



A private graveside service will be held Friday, May 29, at 11:00 am in Green River Cemetery, Greenfield.



In lieu of flowers it is suggested donations be made to Shelburne Falls Senior Center, Main St., Shelburne Falls, Ma 01370



Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls is in charge of arrangements.



