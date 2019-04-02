Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annie Estelle McDonald. View Sign

Annie Estelle McDonald, 97, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 29, 2019 at her home in Wenham. She was the wife of the late Thomas J. McDonald.



Born in Henagar, AL on July 18, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Ella (Kirby) Jenkins.



Annie was employed as a cook at several area nursing homes including Blueberry Hill, Essex Park, and Liberty Pavilion. She last worked at the Girdler House in Beverly prior to her retirement.



A Beverly resident for many years where she raised her family, she had resided in Wenham for the last twenty-five years and was honored as a grand marshal of Wenham's recent 375th Anniversary Parade.



A communicant of Saint John the Evangelist Church in North Beverly, Annie loved to sew, collect buttons, and make memories and giggle with her great-grandchildren, who brought her great joy.



She leaves three children, Thomas McDonald and his wife Kristin of Northfield, Deborah Piotrowski and her husband Donald of Wenham, and Susan Rice of Ringgold, GA, her grandchildren, Laurie MacFarlane and her husband Daniel, Erika Wood and her husband Rob, Christopher Rice, Dawnielle Holloran and her husband Keith, and Justin Piotrowski and his significant other Amanda Smerage, her great-grandchildren, Cecilya, Savannah, Daniel Jr., Aiden, Kyle, Angelica, and Jackson, her sisters, Opal Simpson, Clara Townsend, Evelyn Mays, and Ruby Holder, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son-in-law, Stuart Rice, her sisters Etta Mae Yarbrough and Elsie White, and her brothers Otis, James, Robert, and William Jenkins.



Her Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 10:30AM in C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., Danvers. Burial will follow in Wenham Cemetery, Main St., Wenham. Relatives and friends are invited. Visitation will begin at 9AM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Friends of the Wenham Council on Aging, 10 School St., Wenham, MA 01984.

