Annie Gover was called home to be with her Lord on February 25, 2019.



She was born March 2, 1934, to H. Roger and Lillian (McIver) Ward of Buckland.



Annie and John Shulda had 6 children. While working for Kendall Mills and children in tow, she earned her GED and later attended GCC. Her 40 year career included Kendall Mills, International Paper, and Veratec. Annie loved her work and had the distinction of being the first female supervisor with Kendall. After retiring she was blessed to be the part-time secretary for Colrain Community Church.



Annie was predeceased by a beloved son, Jim Shulda in 2008, her first husband John Shulda, second husband Walt Gover, sister Frisky Eldred, brother Elwin Ward and great-granddaughter Autumn Leigh Walsh.



She is survived by 2 brothers Roger Ward (Marge) of Shelburne Falls and Erwin Ward (Mimi) of Alstead, NH.



She is also survived by her children and their families: Daughter Helen Remillard of Greenfield, grandson Derek Remillard (Celia), great grandsons Jacob and Gavin, granddaughter Jill Lively (Shamus), great-granddaughter Gabrielle, great-great granddaughter Kennedy, great-granddaughter Jocelyn Walsh (fiance Caleb), grandson Jeremy Remillard (Jess) and great-granddaughters Lilly and Ruby; Daughter Mitzy Benhart (Ben) of North Carolina, granddaughter April, great-grandson Lukas and great-granddaughter Charlotte; Daughter Cathy Roberts (Jack) of Buckland, granddaughter Shelley Roberts (Bill) and great-granddaughter Liza; Son John Michael Shulda (Linda) of Greenfield, grandson Joshua (Bianca), great-granddaughters Coral and Casadei, great-grandson Caleb, granddaughter Chrissy, step granddaughter Randi Marie (Mike), step-great-granddaughters Sawyer and Salem, step-grandson Dylan (Justine); Son Rob Shulda (Robin) of Kentucky, grandsons Kaleb and Levi; Kaleb and Levi's mother Lee-Ann Darby and their brother Geordan; Daughter-in-law Lori Shulda-Merrigan (Tim, her adopted son), grandson Zak (Anne), great-granddaughter Hazel, great-grandson Ryder, granddaughter Brooke (Jay), great-grandson James, grandson Brad (Chris).



Annie also had some pretty terrific nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.



She is also survived by step-sons Bob Gover (Sue Ann) and Donald Gover, step-daughters Patricia Rockwell and Debra Tetreault. She leaves many special step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Annie's life touched many people deeply from being the neighborhood "mum" to being the "best mother-in-law ever" and the "best grandma in the world". She loved the simple life and family gatherings were a great source of joy to her. She was a woman with deep inner strength and faith. One way she showed this was with the many cards and notes sent to family and friends. Her prayer list was long. She always "listened and didn't judge". Her faith friends held a special place in her heart. Annie said "the most important things to me are my family, my faith in my savior Jesus, and all the wonderful friends I have made along the way".



A graveside service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shelburne Falls Fire Department, State Street, Shelburne Falls, MA 01370 or to Hospice of Franklin County, 329 Conway St., Greenfield, MA 01301.



Annie will be greatly missed by all who knew her. To honor her memory, reach out and send a card of live or encouragement to someone.



