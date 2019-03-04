Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony J. Filanowski. View Sign

Anthony J. Filanowski, 89, of Sunrise Terrace died Sunday (3-3-19) at Buckley Health Care Center in Greenfield.



He was born January 12, 1930 in Fairfield, CT the son of John and Pauline Filanowski. Tony attended local schools there.



He was a US Navy Veteran of the Korean War. Tony was a boilerman for Strathmore Paper for many years retiring in 1992.



He was a member of the American Legion, enjoyed fishing and was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan.



Tony leaves his son Christopher Filanowski and his wife Lynne of North Attleboro, a stepson Ed Cygan of Cape Cod, two stepdaughters; Colleen Adamski of Hatfield and Debbie LaSalle and her husband John of Whatley. Tony also leaves his granddaughter Jenavieve, and his step grandchildren; Nicholas and Jeffrey Adamski, Ginger, Cliff and Adam LaSalle and Alyssa, Jessie, and Evan Cygan.



Tony was predeceased by his siblings; Albina Duffy, Agnes Malkoski, Josephine Purcell, Mary Monroe, Florence, Joseph, Frank, Mike, Louis and Leo.



Funeral services will be Friday (3-8-19) at 10 AM at Kostanski Funeral Home 1 Kostanski Square.



Burial will follow with military honors at Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Thursday (3-7-19) at the funeral home from 4-6 pm.



In lieu of flowers memorial donation may be made to Dakin Humane Society 163 Montague Rd., Leverett, MA. 01054



