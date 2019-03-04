Anthony J. Filanowski, 89, of Sunrise Terrace died Sunday (3-3-19) at Buckley Health Care Center in Greenfield.
He was born January 12, 1930 in Fairfield, CT the son of John and Pauline Filanowski. Tony attended local schools there.
He was a US Navy Veteran of the Korean War. Tony was a boilerman for Strathmore Paper for many years retiring in 1992.
He was a member of the American Legion, enjoyed fishing and was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan.
Tony leaves his son Christopher Filanowski and his wife Lynne of North Attleboro, a stepson Ed Cygan of Cape Cod, two stepdaughters; Colleen Adamski of Hatfield and Debbie LaSalle and her husband John of Whatley. Tony also leaves his granddaughter Jenavieve, and his step grandchildren; Nicholas and Jeffrey Adamski, Ginger, Cliff and Adam LaSalle and Alyssa, Jessie, and Evan Cygan.
Tony was predeceased by his siblings; Albina Duffy, Agnes Malkoski, Josephine Purcell, Mary Monroe, Florence, Joseph, Frank, Mike, Louis and Leo.
Funeral services will be Friday (3-8-19) at 10 AM at Kostanski Funeral Home 1 Kostanski Square.
Burial will follow with military honors at Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Thursday (3-7-19) at the funeral home from 4-6 pm.
In lieu of flowers memorial donation may be made to Dakin Humane Society 163 Montague Rd., Leverett, MA. 01054
Published in Recorder on Mar. 4, 2019