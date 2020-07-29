1/1
Antoinette "Toni" Bauerlein
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Antoinette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
We are sorry to say that Antoinette (Toni) Bauerlein passed away on July 21st at Charlene Manor Nursing home in Greenfield, Massachusetts. Up until 2018, Toni had been living in her home in Buckland.

She is survived by her two children Ted and Michelle, three grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and her brother Jim.

Toni was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on February 1st, 1940. She graduated from the University of California Berkeley in 1962, where she received an advanced degree in social welfare. She lived in a variety of places, New York City, San Juan, Peurto Rico, San Diego, California, New Rochelle, New York. She left San Juan in 1985 and moved to New York. There she practiced social work for fifteen years before retiring to her home in Buckland, Massachusetts. While in Buckland she was active in Arms Library programs and worked and participated in Shelburne Falls Senior Center activities.

Toni loved long walks and swimming in the coldest rivers and lakes in the area. She was a bold and brave person, never shy about speaking her mind. She loved dancing, singing, laughing and cooking meals for her large family and friends.

We will all miss her and feel grateful that she came into our lives.

Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Recorder on Jul. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved