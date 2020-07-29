We are sorry to say that Antoinette (Toni) Bauerlein passed away on July 21st at Charlene Manor Nursing home in Greenfield, Massachusetts. Up until 2018, Toni had been living in her home in Buckland.



She is survived by her two children Ted and Michelle, three grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and her brother Jim.



Toni was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on February 1st, 1940. She graduated from the University of California Berkeley in 1962, where she received an advanced degree in social welfare. She lived in a variety of places, New York City, San Juan, Peurto Rico, San Diego, California, New Rochelle, New York. She left San Juan in 1985 and moved to New York. There she practiced social work for fifteen years before retiring to her home in Buckland, Massachusetts. While in Buckland she was active in Arms Library programs and worked and participated in Shelburne Falls Senior Center activities.



Toni loved long walks and swimming in the coldest rivers and lakes in the area. She was a bold and brave person, never shy about speaking her mind. She loved dancing, singing, laughing and cooking meals for her large family and friends.



We will all miss her and feel grateful that she came into our lives.



Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family.



