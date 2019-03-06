Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Antonio L. Siano. View Sign





A native of Greenfield, he was born on June 30, 1951 to Michele and Michelina (DeStefano) Siano and was a graduate of Greenfield High School in the Class of 1969.



Tony was a successful self-employed businessman, operating Greenfield Auto Salvage in partnership with his daughter Michelina. Tony was known for his work ethic and his nature, which could be described by the following expression "No grass grew beneath his feet, as he was always on the move!"



He had a love of the game of golf and was a former member of the Greenfield Country Club. Tony followed the Professional Golf Association (PGA), along with the Boston Red Sox, Celtics and New England Patriots. He enjoyed attending classic and vintage car shows and auctions. Tony was fiercely proud of his Italian heritage and was a devout communicant of Holy Trinity Church, Greenfield, MA.



Tony is lovingly remembered by his daughters: Michelina M. Siano and her husband Vincent, and Talia Siano. Additionally, he leaves his grandchildren, Vincent Arce and Angelina Siano and his beloved cousins, Dawn Siano-Lang and Cherie Dennard and her husband, Kenwood. He leaves many close friends, business associates and golfing buddies to remember him with affection.



Funeral services in celebration of Tony's life, will be observed on Saturday, March 9, 2019, with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11:30AM at Holy Trinity Church, 133 Main Street, Greenfield, MA, with Rev. Fr. Timothy J. Campoli, Pastor, as the celebrant. Guests are asked to convene directly at the church in anticipation of the funeral services. Rites of committal and interment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Greenfield, MA. The Siano family will receive guests on Friday evening, March 8, 2019 at the McCarthy Funeral Homes, 36 Bank Row, Greenfield, MA from 5:00PM until 8:00PM. At the request of the family, flowers are respectfully asked to be omitted with expressions of affection in the form of a charitable contribution in Tony's memory to the Dakin Humane Society, P.O. Box 6307, Springfield, MA 01001.

36 Bank Row

Greenfield , MA 01301

