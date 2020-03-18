Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arleen E. Kilpatrick. View Sign Service Information Kidder Funeral Home 1 Parker Avenue Northfield , MA 01360 (413)-498-5359 Send Flowers Obituary





We are so grateful that she was able to pass away in her own home which she loved so dearly. Arleen was a proficient artist and painter and exhibited her work at many local fairs within Western Massachusetts. Her skills gave her much joy and happiness through out her life. She loved to keep in touch with distant relatives and friends through her unique Christmas cards. Over the last few decades, her pen and ink cards gave much joy to those who received them. She was adored by family and friends and will truly be missed.



She is survived by her husband, William R. Kilpatrick, her son, William F. Kilpatrick, and her daughter Kelly A .Brown. She also leaves behind two brothers, Robert and Richard Kelly along with their spouses and children.



Due to the Coronaviris threat funeral services will be private with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Northfield, Mass.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her honor to the Dakin Humane Society, P.O. Box 6307, Springfield, MA. 01101-6307.



Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave, Northfield, MA Is in charge of arrangements.



To send condolences please visit

