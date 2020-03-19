Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arlene Nellie Bernard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Saturday March 14, 2020 the Angels came down and brought Arlene home to be with the Lord.Beloved by everyone who knew her, she died peacefully with her family by her side.



Arlene Nellie (Herrick) Bernard was born on June 24, 1940 to Carl and Florence May (Morse) Herrick, in Townshend VT.



She moved to Greenfield in 1952 and was educated in Greenfield Public Schools. After graduating from Greenfield High School class of 1958 she moved to Springfield for a stint where she was trained as an operator for the AT&T telephone company. She relocated to Brattleboro VT, and then to Greenfield MA, where she continued to work for the phone company until about 1962 to become a full-time mother.



She worked as a CNA at the former Greenfield Nursing Home on Conway Street, and later at Charlene Manor.



She then worked for Comprehensive Home Health Care and Gentiva and on her own as a home health carenurse working with many clients in and around the Franklin County area over the years.



She retired in 2014 soon after her husband Leroy Bernard passed away.



For years she was a member of Holy Trinity church, she was also a member of the Living-waters Assembly of God Church, Faith Baptist Church and Greenfield Alliance Church, where she found her happiness.



Arlene loved fellowship with friends, especially family gatherings.She enjoyed taking long walks each day, while many people would take notice of her joy in this favorite activity.Arlene always had a welcoming personality and had an abundance of friends. She loved to cook and bake, and was always making more than she needed to share with others. She enjoyed writing cards to people, no matter the occasion. She loved to make people happy and always putting others first.She enjoyed listening to music and keeping up with friends on Facebook. She enjoyed spending her mornings at McDonalds, meeting new people and going to dinners on Wednesday evenings at the Greenfield Moose Lodge. She enjoyed her flower gardens and loved her solar lights and decorated her lawn with an assorted amount of them.She also enjoyed playing her lottery tickets and trips to the casinos.



She married Leroy C. "Skip" Bernard on July 29, 1961 at the Holy Trinity Church, Greenfield, MA. They were married 53 years, living in Leyden for many years before residing in Greenfield, prior to his passing in December of 2014.



Arlene is survived by her six children, Deborah Herron and her husband Sid of Leyden, Gary C. Bernard of Estero, FL, Darah Allen and her husband Richard of Orange, Bernadette A. Bernard of Greenfield, Leroy C. "Skip" Bernard II and his wife Tian of Naples, FL, and Nathan C. Bernard and his wife Tatiana of Tampa, FL. Her grandchildren, Kayla, Alex, Chad, Cameron, Natalia and Zayden Bernard.She also leaves behind her sister Joyce Aldrich and husband Alfred and her brother Johnny Herrick, her brother-n-law Vernon Bernard and wife Saundra and several nieces and nephews who adored her, especially fond of Joanne, Robert and Sandy and close family friend Eddie Feldman.



Besides her parents, Arlene was predeceased by her brothers George and Wallace (Red) Herrick and sister Mildred Chase.



A memorial service will be held ?on Saturday, June 27, 2020? at the Greenfield Alliance Church and a reception following the church service.

