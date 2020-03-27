Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arline Lula. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Send Flowers Obituary

Arline Lula, 85, died on March 24, 2020 at her home in Northampton.



Arline was born on May 15, 1935 in Northampton to the late Stanley and Estelle (Szynal) Lula. She attended local schools, graduated from Smith College and for 37 years was the much beloved elementary music teacher for the Greenfield Schools. She was a devout Christian, and a member of the St. John Cantius Women's Club, serving as the club's president for 13 years. Arline was also an accomplished pianist, and a member of the Hampshire Choral Society with whom she travelled and sang in Romania and the UK. She was a leading member of the Choral Society's octet, "Sentimental Journey," which sang locally at various nursing homes and senior centers. She also sang with the Commonwealth Opera, at one time serving as its secretary. Arline was actively involved in her church and her community.



She was a voracious reader and an enthusiastic traveler, having taken many cruises and trips to such places as the Baltic, Hawaii, Alaska and the Caribbean. Many will remember Arline as a very giving person who always did what she could to help others through her involvement in the Northampton Lion's Club and various organizations that prepared and served meals to the less fortunate. Most significantly, Arline spent a lifetime caring for her older sister, Natalie, who predeceased her in 2017.



Services for Arline will be announced at a later date. Burial will take place in Holy Rosary Cemetery in Hadley. Czelusniak Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Published in Recorder on Mar. 27, 2020

