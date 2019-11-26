Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur H. Meldon Jr.. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary





Art attended local schools and graduated from North Adams State College with a Bachelor's degree.



He retired from Aristech Chemical as a Senior Sales Rep after many years.



Art loved his Lord & Savior Jesus Christ and his family. He enjoyed reading/studying the Bible and sharing the Gospel.



He was a Boy Scout leader, Youth Group leader, Camp Cook, Men's Retreat Cook. Art also enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing pool, golf, gardening and International Scouts.



He leaves his wife of 55 1/2 years, the former Grace A. (Fatibene) Meldon, his children; Jennifer (Steve) Bergin, Lisa (Ron) Williams, Tina (Glen) La Claire, Grace Marie (Michael) Stafford; grandchildren, Nicole Bergin, Anthony Bergin, Jared Bergin, Tessa Williams, Dustin Williams, Jenna (Graham) Lowery-Hsu, Kurtis (Nichole) Williams, Joshua Wayne & Nathan Dominick LaClaire, Cole LaClaire, Dean LaClaire, Kyle (Madison) LaClaire, Gabriel (Lily) Stafford, Samuel (Nikki), and his great granddaughter Robin Storey Stafford. Art also leaves his sisters; Marjorie (Rawson) Sciortino and Diane (Tufano) Meldon.



Funeral services will be held Saturday (11-30-19) at 11 AM at the North Leverett Baptist Church with Pastor Mark Brussell officiating. Burial will follow at Plainview Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Franklin County 329 Conway St., Suite 2, Greenfield, MA 01301 or to Gideons International.



Arrangements are under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home.

