Arthur Joseph DuCharme, Jr. passed away after a failing period of health on Tuesday April 21, 2020. He was born February 4, 1936 in Worthington, Massachusetts to Victoria A. (Wroblewski) DuCharme and Arthur J. DuCharme. In his younger days he worked and enjoyed his time at Albert Potato Farm in Worthington, flying with Benny over the Valley, and riding his Harley Davidson Road Glide through the hills.
He attended Smith Vocational School. He was a Master Mechanic for years in the Union at Warner Brothers. Arthur was also an avid sportsman enjoying hunting and fishing. He was a member of both South Deerfield and Worthington Rod & Gun Clubs. He was also a Lifetime member of The South Deerfield Polish American Citizens Club. He was a member of many Golf Clubs playing rounds and Tournaments for years with his friends. He is one of very few that have achieved 5 Holes in One!
He leaves behind his sister Eleanor Carver of Dalton, MA, three children; Gregory L. DuCharme of Sunderland, Michelle S. Ren of Waldorf, MD, and Douglas Arthur DuCharme of South Deerfield, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Arthur was predeceased by his wife of over 40 years Virginia (St. Peter) DuCharme.
Arthur very much appreciated the close-knit community that he had here in South Deerfield. He will be sadly missed by his loving caretakers; son Douglas Arthur and fiance' Chapin Gilmore, neighbor Nina Coch, and the wonderful people of Captain Lathrop Drive.
Funeral service will be private with burial in Brookside Cemetery, South Deerfield. Donations may be given in behalf of Arthur DuCharme to: Frontier Regional School Golf Team, Attn: Carl Cyr, 311 North Main Street, South Deerfield, Mass. 01373
Published in Recorder on Apr. 23, 2020