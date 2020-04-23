Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur J. DuCharme Jr.. View Sign Service Information Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 (413)-665-4046 Send Flowers Obituary





He attended Smith Vocational School. He was a Master Mechanic for years in the Union at Warner Brothers. Arthur was also an avid sportsman enjoying hunting and fishing. He was a member of both South Deerfield and Worthington Rod & Gun Clubs. He was also a Lifetime member of The South Deerfield Polish American Citizens Club. He was a member of many Golf Clubs playing rounds and Tournaments for years with his friends. He is one of very few that have achieved 5 Holes in One!



He leaves behind his sister Eleanor Carver of Dalton, MA, three children; Gregory L. DuCharme of Sunderland, Michelle S. Ren of Waldorf, MD, and Douglas Arthur DuCharme of South Deerfield, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Arthur was predeceased by his wife of over 40 years Virginia (St. Peter) DuCharme.



Arthur very much appreciated the close-knit community that he had here in South Deerfield. He will be sadly missed by his loving caretakers; son Douglas Arthur and fiance' Chapin Gilmore, neighbor Nina Coch, and the wonderful people of Captain Lathrop Drive.



Funeral service will be private with burial in Brookside Cemetery, South Deerfield. Donations may be given in behalf of Arthur DuCharme to: Frontier Regional School Golf Team, Attn: Carl Cyr, 311 North Main Street, South Deerfield, Mass. 01373



Expressions of sympathy are available at:

Arthur Joseph DuCharme, Jr. passed away after a failing period of health on Tuesday April 21, 2020. He was born February 4, 1936 in Worthington, Massachusetts to Victoria A. (Wroblewski) DuCharme and Arthur J. DuCharme. In his younger days he worked and enjoyed his time at Albert Potato Farm in Worthington, flying with Benny over the Valley, and riding his Harley Davidson Road Glide through the hills.He attended Smith Vocational School. He was a Master Mechanic for years in the Union at Warner Brothers. Arthur was also an avid sportsman enjoying hunting and fishing. He was a member of both South Deerfield and Worthington Rod & Gun Clubs. He was also a Lifetime member of The South Deerfield Polish American Citizens Club. He was a member of many Golf Clubs playing rounds and Tournaments for years with his friends. He is one of very few that have achieved 5 Holes in One!He leaves behind his sister Eleanor Carver of Dalton, MA, three children; Gregory L. DuCharme of Sunderland, Michelle S. Ren of Waldorf, MD, and Douglas Arthur DuCharme of South Deerfield, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.Arthur was predeceased by his wife of over 40 years Virginia (St. Peter) DuCharme.Arthur very much appreciated the close-knit community that he had here in South Deerfield. He will be sadly missed by his loving caretakers; son Douglas Arthur and fiance' Chapin Gilmore, neighbor Nina Coch, and the wonderful people of Captain Lathrop Drive.Funeral service will be private with burial in Brookside Cemetery, South Deerfield. Donations may be given in behalf of Arthur DuCharme to: Frontier Regional School Golf Team, Attn: Carl Cyr, 311 North Main Street, South Deerfield, Mass. 01373Expressions of sympathy are available at: www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com Published in Recorder on Apr. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close