Arthur J. Fiset, 92, of Colrain Road died on May 14, 2020, at his Home in Greenfield of end stage vascular disease. He was cared for by his children, aided by Overlook Hospice/VNA.He was born in Greenfield on October 20, 1927, the son of Arthur and Esther (Zimmerman) Fiset and was a graduate of Greenfield High School Class of 1945. Arthur married Marguerite Miner in 1949 and they raised their 3 children and were married for 25 years. In 1975, Arthur married Judith Tedesco, who predeceased him in 1992.Arthur was employed by The Boston & Maine Railroad as a Signal Maintainer from July 1945 until his retirement in 1986. He served in The U.S Navy from 1945 until he was honorably discharged in 1948. From paperboy to the Railroad, Navy, back to the RR, to a long and happy retirement.Arthur was an avid golfer and member of the Country Club of Greenfield his entire life. His Ranger duties and golf course maintenance kept him in the loop with the people he loved and sparred with. He's still watching those RR tracks, so be mindful golfers.He was a New England Sports fan as well as local High Schools. Cherished good times in Florida, Hampton Beach and his back yard pool with friends and family. Watching 5 generations of family swim was a source of great pride and joy!!! The family grew large and he missed nothing if he could help it. Dining out with friends and strangers on Saturday nights was an honored tradition and no bartender was left unscathed. One either learned from him or died trying not to.His famous soups and Italian meatballs will be sorely missed by his 3 "elderly" children and their families. He maintained many loyal friendships throughout his life and it kept him busy and satisfied as did taking care of his home.Among his survivors, Arthur leaves three children: Katherine Reipold and her husband John of Turners Falls, John "Jack" Fiset and his wife Jeanne of Winchester, NH and Ellen Villani and her husband Geoff of Greenfield; his sister Ellen Archer of Toms River NJ; eight grandchildren: John, Jason, Jeremy, Joseph, Teasha, Timothy, John and Jack; nineteen great grandchildren; nine great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Arthur is also survived by his long time companion Natalie Morrissey as well as in-laws, Tedd, Judy and Carmen Tedesco. Friends young and old will be sorely missing him.Due to Covid-19, burial will be private at Arms Cemetery in Shelburne Falls. There will be a blow out party in Art's honor as soon as it's possible. Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home, 104 Bridge Street, Shelburne Falls, MA.