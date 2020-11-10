October 22, 2020 on a beautiful Fall day after doing what he loved most, working out in his yard, dog by his side, then watching a favorite show on the T.V. with Bev, Art started on a new journey to the heavens, with family by his side to send him on his way. Stricken at home, he died at Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield.
He was born at home in Ashfield, December 6, 1933, the beloved son of A. Linwood and Helen (Riley) Williams. He was a 1952 graduate of Sanderson Academy in Ashfield.
He served two years in the United States Army being honorably discharged, receiving the Good Conduct Medal.
His working years were briefly with the Ashfield Highway Department for his Dad, the Boss, New England Power Service Company, Saturdays for Ray Sears and thirty-four years for Mass. Electric in Northampton. A highlight in his working career was a trip to compete with fellow lineman at the Lineman's Rodeo in Kansas City, Missouri.
In retirement each day started with a coffee from Nolan's Neighbors, greetings with a few friends and neighbors and then to work on his family's little farm at the foot of Dug Hill where he would most likely be seen on his old Ferguson tractor, also part time driving truck for Artie Pantermehl. He was best known for the extraordinary care he gave to the upkeep of the ballfield for thirty-nine years.
He along with Phil Nolan started Pee Wee baseball when their sons were not quite old enough to play Little League. He served as Sanderson Trustee, helping take down the old Sanderson and on the building committee to build the new Sanderson, both with great care.
He enjoyed being surrounded by his family, extended family, farm animals and dogs. He loved music, dancing, eating out with friends, holiday get togethers, great neighbors and all the good people in the town he so loved.
He enjoyed watching the Patriots, Red Sox and Connecticut Girls basketball.
He would drop everything to help out anyone in need, family, friends, and strangers. He was a role model as husband, Dad, Gramps, Great Grampa, and to the young guys at work. He was hard working, fun-loving and a bit of an instigator at timed, a life well lived.
Art will be lovingly remembered by his wife of sixty years Beverly Goldthwaite Williams, daughter Kemmie (Jeff) Roberts, son Mike (Stephanie), Grandsons Chad, Jonathan (Nicole), Timothy Williams and Evan Roberts, step-children Davey and Nina Christenson, Great Grandchildren Braya, Hallie, and Beau Arthur Williams. He also leaves his sister-in-law Jeanette, daughter-in-law Rosanne and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Harry Lovell, Deane and sister Janice (Ed Scott).
A graveside service for the family was held at Plain Cemetery in Ashfield Wednesday October 28, 2020 at 1:00 with Rev. Kate Stevens officiating.
Donations in Art's memory may be made to The Field Board (Ashfield Ballfield) in care of Martha Trenholm, 171 North Warger Rd., Shelburne Falls, MA 01370 or a charity of one's choice
.
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls assisted the family.www.smithkelleherfuneralhome.com