On August 8, 2019, a bright light went out as Audrey Clark, age 25, of Shelburne, passed away, a month and half shy of her 10th anniversary of her second double-lung transplant. She was best known for her bad sense of humor and sarcasm, her "literalness" and her compassion for others. She persevered through all the struggles that came her way from Cystic Fibrosis (CF). She surpassed all the expectations from her various medical teams, always forging forward.



After her first double-lung transplant in 2007, the month before her 13th birthday, Audrey built a snowman, learned how to ride a bike and enjoyed swimming (things she couldn't do with her failing lungs). When she rejected the transplanted lungs two years later, she declined quickly and had a trache placed to help her breathe. When the call for the second double-lung transplant came in 2009, she had just walked many laps around the hospital unit, after getting her trache downsized to a mobile unit.



After her second transplant, Audrey was able to graduate from Franklin County Technical's Carpentry program and go on to Greenfield Community College to earn her Business Certificate of Management. Audrey's dream was to own her own woodworking business. While at the Tech school, she did lots of projects in the Carpentry department - some bigger ones were helping install the gym floor, making picnic tables for a senior housing project and a futon, tv stand, and coffee table for home use. She loved building with her hands. Along with woodworking, she also created jewelry that was sold to raise money to find a cure for CF, which started as a church project.



Her variety of handiwork earned her prize ribbons, including state rosettes from both the local Shelburne Grange Fair and the larger Franklin County Fair. Another project was starting an Etsy business - Ladies of the Ring with two friends with partial proceeds benefitting Canine Companions for Independence. Up until her passing, you would see her with some project in hand while doing her treatments, attending church, military band concerts, plays, etc.



Audrey was a go-getter despite her genetic disorder. She chose to live life despite what it threw her way. Many remember her as a good friend willing to lend an ear.



She leaves behind her parents Sandra Merriott Gaffey (Bruce Newcomb) of Shelburne and Walter Clark (Heyde) of Lima, Peru; her brother Seth Clark of Keene, NH; grandparents James Merriott (Ginny) of Shelburne, Judith Merriott of Orlando, FL, and Gail White of Greenfield. She also leaves behind her best friends Casey Banning of Turners Falls, Lindsey Thomas of Greenfield, and her dog Angel; as well as aunts and cousins. She was predeceased by her grandparents Walter and Deceane Clark.



Always wanting to help others and help find a cure, Audrey donated her body to medical research and hopes one day a cure for CF will be found.



A celebration of life will be held at Trinity Church, Shelburne Falls on September 21st at 2 pm (no flowers, perfumes, or colognes due to family sensitivities). Donations in Memory of Audrey may be made to the CF Foundation (MA/RI chapter), Canine Companions for Independence, or the Franklin County Regional Dog Shelter.

