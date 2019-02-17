Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Audrey F. (Stange) MacKnight, 92, formerly of Orange, New Salem, and Athol, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2019, at Belknap County Nursing Home, Laconia, New Hampshire, where she has resided the past 5 years.



Audrey was born on the family farm in Warwick, Massachusetts on January 17, 1927 to Carl G.(Sr.) and Georgie (Bailey) Stange. She graduated from Orange High School with the class of 1945.



After high school she worked briefly in Connecticut and then locally before she married Sheldon MacKnight on March 29, 1947. She remained a homemaker while her children were young, and then worked for Orange Credit Union and Athol Savings Bank, from which she retired.



In her retirement, she and Sheldon enjoyed many trips with friends and family. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.



Audrey is predeceased by her parents, her infant son, Sheldon II, brothers Irving Clark and Eugene Witham, and sister Carolyn Magnuson and her husband Russell, sister Elsie Stange, sister-in-law Shirley Stange, son-in-law Jerry Nelson, and her beloved husband Sheldon on January 19, 2019.



Audrey is survived by her daughters, Linda Nelson and Karen Mountain (David) of Center Barnstead, New Hampshire, son, Steven MacKnight (Barbara) of Montague, Massachusetts, four grandchildren, Katie, Ryan, Tara (Shurldin) and Tyson (Ashtyn), great granddaughers, Alexa, Corra, Harper and Hadley and two step-grandsons, Troy and Todd (Tammy), She is also survived by her brothers, Carl G. Stange, Jr. and Conrad Stange, and wife Jeanette of Athol, Massachusetts, and brother-in-law Arlan MacKnight and wife MaryLou of Contoocook, New Hampshire.



There are no calling hours.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, Massachusetts for both Audrey and Sheldon.



Donations in Audrey's name may be made to a .



Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is directing the arrangements.



You may offer your sympathy online at

Audrey F. (Stange) MacKnight, 92, formerly of Orange, New Salem, and Athol, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2019, at Belknap County Nursing Home, Laconia, New Hampshire, where she has resided the past 5 years.Audrey was born on the family farm in Warwick, Massachusetts on January 17, 1927 to Carl G.(Sr.) and Georgie (Bailey) Stange. She graduated from Orange High School with the class of 1945.After high school she worked briefly in Connecticut and then locally before she married Sheldon MacKnight on March 29, 1947. She remained a homemaker while her children were young, and then worked for Orange Credit Union and Athol Savings Bank, from which she retired.In her retirement, she and Sheldon enjoyed many trips with friends and family. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.Audrey is predeceased by her parents, her infant son, Sheldon II, brothers Irving Clark and Eugene Witham, and sister Carolyn Magnuson and her husband Russell, sister Elsie Stange, sister-in-law Shirley Stange, son-in-law Jerry Nelson, and her beloved husband Sheldon on January 19, 2019.Audrey is survived by her daughters, Linda Nelson and Karen Mountain (David) of Center Barnstead, New Hampshire, son, Steven MacKnight (Barbara) of Montague, Massachusetts, four grandchildren, Katie, Ryan, Tara (Shurldin) and Tyson (Ashtyn), great granddaughers, Alexa, Corra, Harper and Hadley and two step-grandsons, Troy and Todd (Tammy), She is also survived by her brothers, Carl G. Stange, Jr. and Conrad Stange, and wife Jeanette of Athol, Massachusetts, and brother-in-law Arlan MacKnight and wife MaryLou of Contoocook, New Hampshire.There are no calling hours.A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, Massachusetts for both Audrey and Sheldon.Donations in Audrey's name may be made to a .Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is directing the arrangements.You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Witty's Funeral Home

158 South Main Street

Orange , MA 01364

(978) 544-3160 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Recorder on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Recorder Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations