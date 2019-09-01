Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey M. Barber. View Sign Service Information Walker Funeral Home 14 High St Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-772-6393 Send Flowers Obituary

Audrey M. "Sally" Barber, 84, of Bernardston, MA (recently of Greenfield) passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019. Sally was a 1954 graduate of Keene, NH High School. She moved to Brattleboro, VT in 1960, and then moved to Greenfield, MA in 1972.



Sally enjoyed cooking, playing cards, dancing, reading, and shopping, and watching the Red Sox.



She leaves behind her daughter Tina Kimball and her husband Mark of Bernardston, MA, grandson Blake E. Kimball and son Dana Barber III and wife Zabina of Apple Valley, MN, grandson Ameir H. Barber and granddaughter Aliyah M. Barber. She also leaves her sister-in-law Anita Dodge and her sons Robert and Carl Dodge of Topeka, KS and her stepchildren Wendy Barber and family of DE, Susan Barber Shinn and her husband Albert of CA, Kim Richter and her husband Dan and family of Heath, Gordon Barber and family of Greenfield, and Karen Barber of Bernardston and family and the Damon family originally of Bernardston. She also leaves behind many good friends who have been a part of the many chapters of Sally's journey through life and remember a good story to share.



The family will be having a celebration of life at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Franklin County Regional Dog Shelter in Turners Falls, MA. Arrangements are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, 14 High Street, Greenfield.

