Audrey R. (Ringwood) Brown, 87, of Adamsville Rd., passed away at home on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.
Audrey was born in Mt. Pleasant, NY on March 15, 1933 the first of 12 children born to William and Rose (Pritchard) Ringwood.
On July 1, 1951 Audrey was married to Roger A. Brown and together they celebrated 43 years of marriage before Roger's passing on March 13, 1995.
Audrey was an active member of the community and worked for various businesses over the years. Her most recent position, and one that she truly enjoyed was as receptionist at the Shelburne Senior Center. She was able to greet and talk with many of her friends and make new members feel welcome.
Audrey was a long-time member and volunteer at the First Baptist Church of Colrain.
Survivors include her son Andrew and his wife Jennifer of Colrain, her daughter Jody Brown of Florida, her four grandchildren; Katie, Meghan, Taylor and Cullen, her four great granddaughters, her five sisters; Joan Bell, Gail Sinistore, Barbara Webber, Diane Scala all of Colrain and Elaine Swanson of Palm Bay, FL, she also leaves many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband Roger, Audrey was predeceased by two brothers and four sisters.
A graveside service will take place Saturday, Dec. 5, at 11:00 am, at West Branch Cemetery in Colrain. Rev. James Rennie, Pastor of the First Baptist Church of Colrain will officiate.
There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested memorial contributions be made to either the American Cancer Society
(www.cancer.org
) or the American Heart Association
(www.heart.org
)
