B. Barbara Pantermehl of Ashfield, MA passed away on December 23, 2019, at the age of 90.



Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Arthur Pantermehl.



She is survived by her two sons Richard Pantermehl , and his wife Martha, and Arthur Pantermehl, and Sharon Wells, all of Ashfield. She is also survived by her two grandsons, Luke Pantermehl, and his wife Rachel and Drew Pantermehl, and his wife Liza. Also, her great-granddaughter, Paisley Pantermehl, all of Ashfield, MA. Her sister, Janet Whyte, of Thetford, VT.



She is lovingly remembered by her cousins Barbara Felicetti, and Kathie Langway.



Barbara was born in Passiac, NJ on January 27, 1929. She graduated high school in 1947 and went on to graduate from Passiac General Hospital Nursing School in 1952 with her RN degree. Upon graduating, she began her nursing career in the Passiac, NJ area. In 1960, she married Arthur Pantermehl in NJ, and in 1968 they moved their family to Ashfield, MA. Barbara later went on to become the school nurse, and library aid at Sanderson Academy in Ashfield.



Barbara enjoyed taking care of her home and gardening. She was also passionate about knitting and often donated blankets to the childbirth center at the Franklin County Hospital.



Per her wishes, calling hours are respectfully omitted. Donations can be made to Highland Ambulance, PO Box, 842 Goshen, MA 01032.



Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls is assisting the family.

