Barbara Anne Edson Greenwald, 62, of Gill passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. She was born in Brattleboro, Vermont on March 21st, 1958. She graduated from Pioneer Valley High School and went on to attend both GCC and UMass Amherst, obtaining a BA in Science. She started her career as a registered nurse working at the Beacon Clinic, then went on to work at the Stoneleigh Burnham School and Applewood Rehabilitation Center. Later on in life she became a Licensed Real Estate Broker, first working for Pam Veith Realty in Northfield and later working for Maniatty Real Estate in Greenfield, MA. Barb was the rock of her family. She loved her daughter and grandchildren with all her heart, and adored her husband. She reached out to all of her extended family, showering them with gifts, food and love. Gatherings with family and friends were of the utmost importance to her. Just as important were four legged family members, who sometimes took precedence over the two legged members of her family. Barb loved to travel to exotic places, especially those involving beaches, fishing and luxury accommodations. When at home she loved sitting around the pool with friends and family, drinking wine and telling stories with much laughter. Barb always had a good story to tell.
She is survived by her husband Stephen Greenwald of Gill, her daughter Devon Edson and her husband Mark Putnam of Northfield, MA, her two grandchildren Alden Campbell and Korben Putnam of Northfield MA. ; her brothers Douglas Edson (Debra) of Gill and Michael Edson (Jane) of Athol, MA; and many nieces and nephews. Her parents Alden and Lucy Edson predeceased her.
In lieu of flowers please make any donations to Dakin Humane Society, 163 Montague Road, Leverett, MA 01054 or www.dakinhumane.org (Donate/Memorial Gift); or Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Rd., Swanzey, NH 03446 or www.monadnockhumanesociety.org (Donate/Memorial Donation)There will be a Celebration of Life at the Blue Heron Restaurant on March 21st at 2:00 p.m.
Arrangements are by Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave., Northfield, MA 01360, www.kidderfuneralhome.com
Published in Recorder on Feb. 16, 2020