Barbara A. (Cadran) Jarvis, 80, of Third Street died Monday 9/7/2020 at the Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility in Greenfield. She was born in Montague on February 17, 1940, the daughter of Ovide and Delina (Gagne) Cadran.
Barb was an assembler at Hillside Plastics.
Among her survivors, Barb leaves a son, James Jarvis of Turners Falls; a sister, Susan Emond of Greenfield; six grandchildren, Tawnee, Janna, Randy and Jeramiah and James Jr. Jarvis and Jamie Wills; and five great grandchildren, James III, Trevor, Journey, Judge and William.
Barb was predeceased by her husband, James "Rex" Jarvis and two sons, Rex Lee Jarvis and Randy William Jarvis.
A Celebration of Life and burial will be held in April of 2021.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Dakin Humane Society, 163 Montague Road, Leverett, MA 01054 or to Pioneer Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 329 Conway Street, Greenfield, MA 01301.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com
