Barbara A. Mullins
Barbara A. Mullins of High St. passed away at Hospice of the Fisher Home in Amherst.

She was born in Turners Falls the daughter of Edgar J. and Margaret (Callahan) Mullins. Barbara graduated from Turners Falls HS then furthered her education with a degree from UMASS, a Master's Degree from Springfield College and a CAGS from UMASS. Her teaching career included both Springfield, MA and several years in Greenfield, MA. Barbara traveled the world and made new friends wherever she went.

She leaves her brother Ed Mullins and his wife Elinor, her sister Priscilla Yankowski, and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Saturday September 19, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Mary's Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home.

For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome

Published in Recorder on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kostanski Funeral Home
220 Federal Street
Greenfield, MA 01301
(413) 773-9515
