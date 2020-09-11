Barbara A. Mullins of High St. passed away at Hospice of the Fisher Home in Amherst.



She was born in Turners Falls the daughter of Edgar J. and Margaret (Callahan) Mullins. Barbara graduated from Turners Falls HS then furthered her education with a degree from UMASS, a Master's Degree from Springfield College and a CAGS from UMASS. Her teaching career included both Springfield, MA and several years in Greenfield, MA. Barbara traveled the world and made new friends wherever she went.



She leaves her brother Ed Mullins and his wife Elinor, her sister Priscilla Yankowski, and several nieces and nephews.



A graveside service will be held Saturday September 19, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Mary's Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.



Arrangements are under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home.



