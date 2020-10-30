Barbara Clark Denyer passed peacefully away at the Poet's Seat Health Care Center on Sunday, October 25, 2020 after a period of failing health. She was surrounded by loving family and caregivers.
Born in Austin Texas in 1925, she soon found her calling as an artist, studying at the University of Texas, Austin, and the Art Student's League in New York City. Her interests were wide-ranging. She was involved in the anti-war movement from the 1960's onwards and cared deeply about ethical issues and was a lifelong vegetarian, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi. Later in life she worked tirelessly on historical preservation projects in Irvington NY where she lived for 58 years, while producing a substantial body of art work.
She loved the search for knowledge and had an endlessly questioning mind. Her sense of humor was an integral part of her and nothing was beyond its range. A generous mother and grandmother, friend and mentor, her inventiveness, warmth, and engagement will be missed by her family and all who knew her. A devoted daughter, she cared for her mother until her death in 1996. She loved her dogs, Baskerville, Luna, Zeus, and Hu.
Barbara is survived by her daughters Lauri Marder, Stephanie Denyer, and Anne Detzer; grandchildren Gabrial, Darius, Ursa, Ben and Abe Marder, and Cosmo and Gus Diener, and Emerson Clarke; and great-grandchildren Asa and Ezra Marder, and Nova Marder; and her brother Fred Clark Jr. Burial will be at Valleau Cemetery in Ridgewood NJ, officiated by Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home of Greenfield MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the American Civil Liberties Union. To read more about Barbara: https://thehudsonindependent.com/irvington-icon-barbara-denyer-honored-for-decades-of-service/