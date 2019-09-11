Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara E. Boulden. View Sign Service Information McCarthy Funeral Homes 36 Bank Row Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-774-4808 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara E. (Rose) Boulden, 92, of 369 Montague Road, passed peacefully on Wednesday morning, September 11, 2019 at the Buckley Health Care Center, Greenfield, MA following a period of declining health with loving family members at her side.



A native of Sunderland, MA, she was born on September 22, 1926 to Leon G. Rose and Gladys (Graves) Rose. Barbara was educated in Sunderland Public Schools and was a graduate of Amherst High School in the Class of 1945.



On August 5, 1945, she married the love of her life, George A. Boulden, Jr. in the 1st Congregational Church of Sunderland, officiated by Rev. William Crawford. Barbara and George celebrated nearly 70 years of marriage prior to his passing on April 16, 2015.



Barbara was employed by Town of Sunderland School Department as a food preparer and server in the cafeteria of the Sunderland Elementary School for many years. She was an active member of the 1st Congregational Church of Sunderland where she served as a Deaconess, as a Sunday school teacher and as a member of the bell choir. Additionally, Barbara was a member of the Sunderland P.T.O., the Frontier Regional High School Band Boosters and P.T.A.



Barbara enjoyed camping with her family, destinations including Maine, Amish Country in Pennsylvania and locally, at the Wagon Wheel Campground in Warwick, MA. An avid knitter, she often gifted handmade afghans to her family and was an avid hummingbird enthusiast. She enjoyed watching the "Wheel of Fortune" and "Little Big Shots" on television. Her family, however, was the most important of all to her.



She is lovingly remembered by her devoted family who include her daughters: Carol Kushi (Kenneth) and Diane Zak (Michael) as well as by her daughter-in-law, Linda Boulden, wife of the late Gilbert "Gib" Boulden (2018) and her son-in-law, William Klaus, husband of the late Susan M. (Boulden) Klaus (2013) and her sister Janet Burt, as well as her sister-in-law's: Doris (Boulden) Rose, Betty Rose, Joan Rose and Bette Henry. Additionally, she leaves 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren who remember her with great affection. Barbara was predeceased by her siblings, Shirley Stevens, Eleanor Miller, Clarence Rose, Bernice Joslyn, Floyd Rose, Kenneth Rose and Norman Rose.



Funeral services will be observed on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the 1st Congregational Church of Sunderland, 91 South Main Street, Sunderland, MA at 10:00AM. Rev. Sherril Willis,will be the officiant. Committal services and burial will follow in the North Sunderland Cemetery, Sunderland, MA. At the request of Barbara and her family, flowers are to be omitted with a charitable contribution in her memory preferred to either, the 1st Congregational Church of Sunderland, 91 S. Main Street, Sunderland, MA 01375 to the attention of "Bell Choir" or to the church Memorial Fund in memory of "Susan M. Klaus". Barbara's family will receive guests on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the McCarthy Funeral Homes, 36 Bank Row, Greenfield, MA from 6:00PM until 8:00PM.

