Barbara (Bobbie) E. Cadran (Wrisley), 71, died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
She is survived by her son, Ronald Cadran, daughter-in-law, Marcy (Holland) Cadran, grand-daughters, Haley Cadran and Emma Cadran, sisters, Julia Clark (Jon) and Dorothy Harris (John) and many nieces and nephews.
She is pre-deceased by brothers Edward Armitage, James Wrisley, Lyman Wrisley, Patrick Wrisley, Raymond Wrisley and sister Margaret (Wrisley) Johnson.
She was born March 1, 1948 in Bennington, Vermont, the daughter of Raymond and Ellen (Armitage) Wrisley and grew up in Conway, Massachusetts. She attended Frontier Regional Schools and lived most of her adult life in Greenfield. She worked at Millers Falls Tool Company for over three decades. She enjoyed spending time in Maine visiting her son and his family. She also enjoyed spending time at Denny's Pantry in Greenfield, where she visited with many friends. She was an avid reader.
Per her wishes, there are no services scheduled.
The Wrisley funeral home, Sugarloaf Street, South Deerfield has charge of arrangements.
