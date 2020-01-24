Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara E. Call. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Elizabeth (Ainsworth) Call died in Vergennes, VT on December 19, 2019 at the age of 90 following a slow dementia-related decline. She was born in Greenfield, MA on March 12, 1929 to Charles and Lucie Ainsworth. She was raised in Colrain along with her older brother Raymond and graduated from Arms Academy in Shelburne Falls. She married Frederick Roger Call on October 7, 1951 and they remained married until his passing in 2005.



Barbara and Fred lived in New Jersey and Pennsylvania for several years while he worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad. They then moved to the Panama Canal Zone where they lived and worked for 34 years and raised 4 children. Barb worked as a contract agent for the US Army, and was a committed volunteer in sports, music, scouts, and other church and community clubs. She was active in the Order of The Eastern Star and supporting her children in Rainbow Girls and Demolays. Barbara was a founding and devoted member of the Chagres River Baptist Church in Gamboa, where she taught Sunday School, sang in choir, and participated in mission outreach programs. One of her favorite volunteer organizations was Special Olympics. In 1988, both Barbara and Fred were presented with the prestigious Gold Medal Canal Zone Honorary Public Service Award.



Barbara and Fred returned to Colrain upon their retirement in 1994 and engaged in local service and volunteerism. She loved cooking and catering for community and First Baptist Church of Colrain events. She volunteered at the elementary school and library and supported both the Colrain and Shelburne Falls activities. She took up new hobbies such as Coleraine Cloggers, playing the mandolin, and quilting. She was also known as "Happy Heart" the clown and performed at community events for children and seniors. Barb and Fred also traveled extensively, visiting children and family living throughout the U.S. and the world.



Barbara's home was badly damaged by Hurricane Irene in 2011 and an injurious fall shortly thereafter led to a move to The Arbors in Greenfield. She moved in 2015 to Vergennes Residential Care to be closer to family in Vermont and her family is very grateful to the staff at Vergennes and Addison County Home Health and Hospice for their tender care of "Barbie".



Barbara will be lovingly remembered by her children Nancy Call McGill, Steven Frederick Call, Suzanne Call Margerum, Jennifer Call Geouge, and her 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She will also be remembered by brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends.



A memorial gathering celebrating her life will be held in Colrain in July. The family requests donations in her memory be made to the Griswold Memorial Library in Colrain.

