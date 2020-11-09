Barbara L. (Stebbing) Cummings of 44 Silver Street, South Hadley, Massachusetts died at Charlene Manor on November 3, 2020. Born in Chertsey, Surrey, England on December 14, 1920, her family moved to London in 1939. During WWII she worked a the Town Hall overnight dispatching first responders to fires and other emergencies. In 1943, she married John E. Ericson who was serving in England with the 8th Army Air Corp with the 303RD Bombardment Group. After settling in Granby, she became a U.S. citizen in 1964.
While in Granby, she was active in the Church of Christ, 4-H, Pilgrim Fellowship, Grange, P. M. club and joined the British Wives Club at W.A.F.B.
In 1967 she married Robert H. Cummings and lived in South Hadley, where she worked at the Mount Holyoke College library. She was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church (where she made English trifles for the yearly Lenten lunches), and volunteered and helped with the restoration of The Sycamore House.
Her love of history drew her to Historic Deerfield, where her research led her to discovering she was a descendant of the Stebbins Family. Everywhere she traveled she carried brochures of the museum, encouraging strongly to visit the museum she loved so much. She was a Master Guide at the museum for over 35 years.
Barbara loved traveling to the British Isles, Switzerland, beaches at the Cape and Rhode Island, and yearly trips with Historic Deerfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents Emma and Benjamin Stebbing, first husband John Ericson, second husband Robert Cummings, and by her brothers Reggie and Bert and sister Jean, all in England.
She is survived by her daughter, Gail Connelly of Conway, Ma.; son, Robert Ericson and his wife Pat of Whately, Ma.; grandson, Donald Connelly and his partner Karen Pierce of Greenfield, Ma.; great-grandson, Christian Connelly, his wife Christine of Belchertown, Ma and her great-great granddaughter, Charlotte Connelly. She also leaves many nieces and nephews in both England and the United States.
We would like the thank the South Hadley Fire Department District 2 for all the years of kindness and service they showed our mother. We'd also like to thank the entire staff of Charlene Manor of Greenfield, Ma. for the care they gave her.
Due to Covid restrictions, there will be a church service at a later date.
Donations in Barbara's memory can be made to:
Historic Deerfield
STEBBINS HOUSE RESTORATION
P.O. Box 321
84B Old Main Street
Deerfield, Massachusetts 01342
Please visit www.beersandstory.com
to sign the online guest registry.