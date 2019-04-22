Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Turners Falls - Barbara L. (Demers) Sevene, 71, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019, at the home of her brother, surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.



Barbara was born on October 3, 1947 to Arthur and Loretta (Morin) Demers. She was a graduate of Turners Falls High School class of 1965 and remained a loyal TFHS Indian. She worked in the office of Engineering and Distribution for Western Mass Electric Company (WMECO), in Greenfield and Hadley, for 33 years. For the last several years, Barbara devoted herself to caring for her mother.



In 1978, she married the love of her life, the late James (Jim) Sevene Sr. and went on make their home on Shaw Rd in Bernardston, MA until 2018, when she moved back to Turners Falls to be closer to family.



She attended Our Lady of Peace, in Turners Falls and was a member of its woman's group. She served as President of the Ladies of St Anne's, was a member of the Montague Elks Ladies Auxiliary, and a former member of the Franklin County Boat Club. She was an organizer for the biennial Morin family reunion and remained treasurer of the Turners Falls High School class of 1965's alumni and reunion committee.



Barbara had many interests and hobbies. She spent many years boating and camping along the Connecticut River and had an annual campsite at West River Camperama in Townshend, VT, where she spent most weekends camping in the summer. She enjoyed all kinds of crafts, including painting and card making, but stamping was her favorite. Barbara was known in the family for certain dishes she would prepare for family gatherings, including a secret coleslaw recipe, her Harvard Beets dish, but best know for "Barbara's Famous Meatballs." She was an avid New England Patriots fan, enjoyed board games and playing cards. Of all her interests and hobbies, nothing was more important to her than family.



She was predeceased by her husband, James C. Sevene Sr, and her father, Arthur J. Demers.



She leaves behind her mother Loretta Demers of Greenfield, three children Terri (Sevene) Cappucci and her wife Laurie White of Turners Falls, James C. Sevene Jr and his significant other Andrea Morawski of Whately, Michael Sevene and his wife Holly of Turners Falls. They two joys of her life, her grandchildren Aaron Cappucci of Los Angeles, CA, and Makayla Sevene of Turners Falls. Her brothers Ed Demers and his wife Carol of Colrain, Rodney Demers and his wife Sherry of Turners Falls, Rusty Demers and his wife JoAnn of Turners Falls, Paul Demers and his wife Deb of Turners Falls and sister Melissa Patnode and her husband Art of Northfield. Others she leaves behind include her God children, Kim (Morin) O'Brien, Todd Demers, Kyle Demers, Jolene Demers and Nicholas Demers. She will be missed dearly by many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, her cousins and large extended family.



A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday May 4th at Our Lady of Peace Church at 11:00am with Rev. Stanley Aksamit pastor officiating. Burial will follow at St. Anne's Cemetery. A "Celebration of Life" reception will follow at the Montague



Memorial contributions can be made in Barbara's name to the Buckley Nursing Home activities fund 95 Laurel St. Greenfield, MA. 01301 or Hospice of Franklin County 329 Conway St. Suite 2 Greenfield, MA. 01301.



