Barbara S. (Sandy) Ramsay, passed away peacefully after a long battle with Dementia in Newburyport, MA on April 22, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia, PA as Barbara Diane Stone, the daughter of Barbara Turner Stone and Army Captain Donald J. Stone. Captain Stone was killed during WWII in St. Lo, France on August 8, 1944. Sandy's sister Cathy was born after her mother remarried to Wesley J. Potts, who loved and raised Sandy as his own daughter.



Sandy's many diaries point to a very active and enjoyed youth, first at Radnor High School in Radnor, PA, and then at Colby Sawyer Junior College in New London, NH. She also spent many an enjoyable summer as camper and councilor at Camp Hanoum in Thetford, VT (Renamed Camp Farnsworth in 1959). She married her first husband, John F. Ramsay shortly after graduation in 1962, and had four sons: Brad, Jeff, Gregg and Chuck.



Sandy's early married years were spent on the West Coast, in Washington and California. In 1968, the family moved back East, settling first in Deerfield, MA, and later in Amherst, MA, where her four boys would grow up. In her early adult life, she was an avid tennis player and golfer, at least in her time off from being an avid hockey mom, and mostly "good cop" disciplinarian for all four of her sons.



Sandy worked as administrative assistant to the headmaster at Deerfield Academy, Deerfield, MA, from 1983 to her retirement in 2004. She truly enjoyed being an active member of the DA community, and the friendships she developed there would be among her closest for the rest of her life.



Although she did not marry him until November 18, 2000, she met and began dating her second husband, Joe Bartlett, in 1983. Together for forty-six years, Joe mostly succeeded in turning Sandy into a Red Sox fan....They also enjoyed travel, winters in Florida, good food, and good friends until Joe's death in May of 2019.



Sandy's passions later in life were cooking, gardening and her grandchildren.



She always made a point of gathering as many family members as she could at the holidays, and loved to put out incredible spreads of food for such occasions.



She devoted hours of her time to gardening, and her beautiful gardens on River Road in Deerfield, especially her daylilies, impressed all of us, and the local community, year after year.



Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren, and would readily drive hours to see them compete, play or perform.



Sandy and her smile will be sorely missed by those she leaves behind: sister Cathy Potts, son Brad Ramsay and wife Kathleen Ramsay, son Jeff Ramsay and wife Natalia Popova, son Gregg Ramsay, son Chuck Ramsay and his fiancee Sarah Mullins, and step-son Alex Bartlett and his wife Megan Tady, as well as grandchildren John, Turner, Vasylisa, Annabel, Rupert, Lisle and Satchel.

Published in Recorder on Apr. 30, 2020

