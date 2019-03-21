Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barry K. Dion. View Sign

Barry Dion, an unconditionally supportive father, loving husband and compassionate friend and neighbor died Thursday, March 14, 2019 at his home.



Barry was born in Turners Falls, Massachusetts on May 29, 1955 to the late Robert and Elaine Daignault Dion. He met Patricia Bresnahan in Holyoke, Massachusetts, quickly fell in love, and married her in 1990. They were married for 19 years until she passed away in 2009 of cancer.



Barry worked for Essity (SCA Tissue) as a customer service representative for 34 years, building strong, long-lasting relationships with each of his customers. Because of Barry's career, the couple moved from their home state of Massachusetts to Atlanta, Georgia. After several years there, he was transferred to Neenah, WI where he worked until retirement.



Barry was known in his high school as a class clown, bringing humor to the classroom and being the center of attention. Barry loved to engage everyone he met in conversation. His great skill allowed him to get anyone or any group engaged in friendly, fun dialogue.



Barry expressed his feelings openly to his loved ones and never let a difference in an opinion affect a relationship. His sense of humor would catch strangers off guard sometimes causing them to blush or giggle. Going anywhere with Barry often involved at least one moment of embarrassment.



In 2005, Barry awoke to a burning sensation in his right leg, which became a constant struggle for the rest of his life. He was unrelenting in his quest for relief and remained hopeful until it seemed he had exhausted the search for an answer. When physical and emotional pain became too much to bear, Barry ended his life.



Barry is survived by two sons: Zachary and Benjamin; brother, Bruce(Carol), of Turners Falls, MA.; sister, Barbara(Charles) Kuklewicz, of Turners Falls, MA; sisters-in-law: Donna(Fred) Bozoglos, Belchertown, MA., Diane Chapledaine, Holyoke, MA, Cheryl (Michael) Fern, South Hadley, MA; father-in-law, Maurice Bresnahan, Holyoke, MA; two nieces: Katie and Sarah; six nephews: Alex, Jamie, Justin, Michael, Nick and Tyler; and his dear friend, Mary.



Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 620 Division St, Neenah, WI, with Father Dennis Bergsbaken officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service.



John14:27 Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled, and do not let them be afraid.

