Beatrice M. Sweeney died on May 16, 2020 in Greenfield, Massachusetts after a brief illness. She was born in Saratoga Springs, New York in 1915 and lived there until moving to Massachusetts five years ago. Her husband Michael predeceased her in December of 2006.
Survivors are her children Kevin and his wife Maggie, and Maureen Torrens and her husband Kenneth; four grandchildren, Michael Sweeney and his wife Briget Ganske, James Sweeney and his wife Alison Hornbeck, Eric Torrens and his wife Heather, and Andrew Torrens; and two great-grandchildren, Emmett and Isaac Sweeney. Her niece Lori Graupner and nephew Stephen Jones and their families also survive her.
Mrs. Sweeney attended Saratoga Springs High School and graduated from Skidmore College. She was City Historian for 17 years and served as the volunteer director of the Historical Society Museum for five years as it was turned into a professional operation. She belonged to several organizations and was on the boards of Yaddo, Skidmore, the Preservation Foundation, the Historical Museum, the Walworth Museum, and the Katrina Trask Garden Club. She was also the chairman of the Committee to Preserve and Restore the Casino. She was elected to the History Hall of Fame and was awarded the Katherine Starbuck Lifetime Achievement Award and the Spirit of Preservation Award.
Her family expresses its appreciation for the kindness and care that she received from the staffs at The Arbors and Charlene Manor during her time in Greenfield. She will be interred with a graveside ceremony at the Greenridge Cemetery in Saratoga Springs at time and date to be determined Memorial donations may be made to an organization of one's choice. Arrangements entrusted to the McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA. Guest book and condolence message available at www.mccarthyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Recorder on May 19, 2020.