Bernice "Bernie" (Pervere) Ambo, 100, died Friday 1/10/20 at the Linda Manor Extended Care Facility in Leeds. She was born in Montague on September 4, 1919, the daughter of Earl and Olive (Reynolds) Pervere. Bernie attended local schools in Montague and was a graduate of Turners Falls High School Class of 1937.



Bernie was a homemaker. She loved people, especially children. She enjoyed other people's pets, crafts such as knitting, crocheting, tatting and needlepoint. Bernice enjoyed being social and was a member of the Tuesday Night Women's Golf League at The Meadows in Greenfield. She and her husband spent many winters in Florida to continue to enjoy their golfing pastime. She was a member of her family's bowling league for fifteen years. She was an avid bingo player, enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles, and her grandchildren's sporting events.



Among her survivors, Bernie leaves four children, Karen Ambo, John Ambo and his wife Deborah, Theresa Whiteman, all of Greenfield and Bernice McDonough and her husband Timothy of Turners Falls; five grandchildren whom she loved and cherished, Jennifer Haselton and her husband Douglas, Emmeline Ambo, all of Greenfield, Justin Whiteman and his wife Trisha of New Hampshire, Jonathan Whiteman and his wife Jayshalee of Maine, and Kelsey Plummer and her husband Christopher of New Hampshire; two sisters, Ann Bardwell of Hadley and Arlene Nelson and her husband Charles of Newport, WA; several great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Bernie was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, John Ambo, in 1996; three siblings, Anna Brozo, Earl Pervere, Jr., and Doris Reum, all of Turners Falls.



A Memorial Mass will be held Friday 1/24 at 10am at Holy Trinity Church, 133 Main Street, Greenfield. Burial will follow at Mater Dolorosa Cemetery in Greenfield.



There will be no calling hours.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to G.V.N.A., 489 Bernardston Road, Suite 207, Greenfield, MA 01301 or to Holy Trinity Church, 133 Main Street, Greenfield, MA 01301.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit

