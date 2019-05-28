Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernice Ann Howes. View Sign Service Information Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc 40 Church St Shelburne Falls , MA 01370 (413)-625-2121 Send Flowers Obituary

Bernice Ann Howes, 83, of 156 Lower Street, died Sunday, May 26 at Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility in Greenfield.



She was born in Northampton, MA, September 16, 1935, the daughter of Harold and Isabel (White) Howes.



Prior to retirement in 2002 she was employed by Kennametal in South Deerfield. One of her first jobs included the former Babcock Laundry in Shelburne Falls. She was later employed by Pro Brush for twenty years. Prior to Kennametal she worked at Rule Tool in Greenfield.



In retirement she enjoyed camping during summer months in New Hampshire. She enjoyed knitting as her hobby as well as dancing and spending time with friends.



Survivors include her companion of 50 years Melvin Cass of Buckland; her son Eugene (Tammy) Howes of Greenfield; her grandson Jeremy also of Greenfield; her sister Maggie Jackman of St. Mary's, Georgia and 5 nephews.



There are no services at this time.



It is suggested donations be made to , One Bulfinch Place, Suite 201, Boston, MA 02114-2931.



