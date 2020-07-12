Bertha F. Markowski, 101, was called home by her Lord on Thursday, July 9, 2020. She was born in South Deerfield on May 4, 1919, the daughter of Alexander and Teofilia (Klosek) Wesolowski. She was educated in Deerfield schools and spent virtually all of her life in South Deerfield. She retired from the University of Massachusetts in 1981, having worked in dining services.
Among Bertha's great joys in life were watching her beloved Red Sox and Patriots, and days at Mohegan Sun and more recently, MGM Springfield. She greatly enjoyed visits from her many friends and caretakers. During those visits, she would regale her guests with very detailed narratives of the past and also expressed a constant inquisitiveness about the personal lives of her guests. Her memory was legendary.
Bertha was predeceased by her parents, her husband Lucian, her daughter Rusalka Taylor, her brothers; John, Albino, Henry and Alex and her sisters Helen McDaniel and Charlotte Prystasz. She is survived by her brother-in-law John Prystasz, her nephews David Prystasz and Gary West, her nieces Diane Tabor and Nancy Symington, her special friends; Mariaelena and Alejandra Garcia, Frank Keimig and her very special friend Stella Connor.
Bertha's family and friends would like to express thanks to Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Overlook VNA, Hospice, LifePath and Porchlight Home Care and their many employees who assisted Bertha in her care and daily living for many years.
At Bertha's request, there will be no public viewing.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, July 14,2020, at 10:00 AM in Holy family Church, South Deerfield. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Family requests that everyone meet at church. Face masks and social distancing required.
Expressions of Sympathy available at www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com