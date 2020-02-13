Betsy E. Walters

Betsy (Graham) Walters, 97, died on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at the Maine Veteran's Home in Scarborough, ME.

A visiting hour will be held Thursday, Feb. 20 from 11:00 am to 12:00pm at the Smith-Kelleher FH, 40 Church St., Shelburne Falls, followed by a funeral service at 12:00. Burial with military honors will follow in Arms Cemetery.

A complete obituary will follow soon.

In lieu of flowers, it is requested memorial contributions be made to the Maine Veteran's Home-Scarborough, Resident's Activity Fund, 460 Civic Center Dr., Augusta, ME 04330 or online at www.mainevets.org
Published in Recorder on Feb. 13, 2020
