Bette Barlow, 75, of Greenfield, MA passed away peacefully on May 28, 2019.
Bette was born in Greenfield, MA to Joseph M. Blair and Clara Blair (Bedore) on June 12, 1943. She graduated from Greenfield High School in1960. Bette married Bernie Barlow in Putney, Vermont on March 5, 1965. They lived in Conway, MA where she stayed at home to raise their four children. Bette enjoyed caring for the elderly, worked as a CNA in nursing homes for over 15 years, including Charlene Manor. Bette loved watching the Red Sox, learning about wildlife, reading a good thriller and spending time with her children & grandchildren.
Bette is preceded in death by husband, Bernard "Bernie" Barlow and brothers, Edward Blair and Joseph Blair.
Bette is survived by Pamela & Rob Poissant, Mike & Vickie Barlow, Brenda Barlow & David Bosch and Greg & Jenn Barlow; and grandchildren, McKayla Poissant, Erika Poissant, Savannah Upton, Hudson Bosch and Calvin Bosch.
A private service will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to New England Hospice.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Buckley Nursing Home & Rehabilitation Center for their loving care these past few years.
Published in Recorder on May 31, 2019