Betty Ann Christenson, formerly Dewey, nee Hanson, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2019 at the age of 89, in the loving presence of her children and grandchildren.



Betty was born and raised in Worcester, MA by her parents, Bror and Lillian Hanson, and lived in Ashfield for the last 50 years of her life. She had many creative talents, but her greatest passion was painting, which she spent hours doing every day, often on her porch overlooking Apple Valley. Many locals would recognize Betty's paintings from the Ashfield Fall Festival, where she displayed her work every year with the Sunday Painters. She particularly enjoyed painting landscapes, pets, and family. With her artist's eye and generous nature, Betty had a gift for recognizing and appreciating beauty everywhere. She was also an accomplished seamstress, cook, and gardener. She worked as a bookkeeper for most of her life, most notably for the Ashfield News, where she volunteered her services for 32 years. Betty was known among her family and friends for her extraordinarily big heart. She loved all types of animals and rescued numerous stray dogs and cats, but had a special fondness for unique pets, including rabbits, goats, and a raccoon.



Betty's legacy of creativity and compassion is carried on by her three children and their spouses Cindy & Dick Tillson, Bill & Joyce Dewey, and David Christenson, as well as her grandchildren Marc and Andy Dewey, Jon Tillson and his wife Tracey, Martha Tillson, and Nina and Davey Christenson and her cousins in Sweden. Interment took place in Norton Hill Cemetery in Ashfield, and there will be a celebration of life in the spring.



Gifts in Betty's memory may be made to "Middlesex Health Hospice Program", c/o Middlesex Health, Office of Philanthropy, 28 Crescent St., Middletown, CT, 06457, or to "Cummington Wildlife, Inc.", 591 Stage Rd., Cummington, MA, 01026.



