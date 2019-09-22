Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Anne Graveline. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Anne (Raymond) Graveline, born the 12th child of Cordelia and Frank Raymond on November 5, 1924, died peacefully at Charlene Manor on September 13, 2019, with family and friends at her side. She was predeceased by the love of her life, Freddy Graveline, in 1981, and her grandson, Craig Bernier, in 2018, as well as her brothers and sisters: Permelia, Olivia, Aldalena, Georgiana, Chleele, Charles, Duffy, Gladys, Wylie, Frances and Maryjean.



She is survived by her four daughters, Carla Bernier (Sean Boardway), Greenfield, MA; Sandy Crowther (Frank), Stevensville, MD; Sherry Fiske (Doug), Bluffton SC; and Michele Graveline, S.Hadley, MA; 13 grandchildren: Lisa Kittredge, Amherst, MA; Craig Bernier (deceased) (Nicole); Sara Bernier, Turners Falls, MA; Marc Bernier, Gill MA (Carla's children); Peter Crowther (Amy), Smithville, VA; Stacey Connelly (Michael), Centreville, MD; Jackie Crowther (Dennie Krack), Stevensville, MD (Sandy's children); Heather Lemon (Mike), Essex Jct. VT; Cory Fiske (Andrea), Orting, WA (Sherry's children); and Alicia Higgins, Manchester, CT; Renee Lamoureux (Derek Bitters Lamoureux), S.Hadley, MA; Marie, Higgins, Springfield, MA; and Collin Higgins, S. Hadley, MA (Michele's children).



In addition, she leaves 28 great grandchildren, Kylie and Casey (Lisa's children); Judith and Alexis (Craig's children); Ella, Josie and Maddie (Sara's children); Jordan and Paige (Marc's children); Nick and Chris (Peter's children); Michael, Jack, Sami and Sean (Stacey's children); Tony, Jillian, Adrianna and DJ (Jackie's children); Jack (Heather's child); Dominik, Victoria, and Penny (Cory's children); Bryce, Adalynn and Elayna (Renee's children); and Treyton Alfred - named after Grandpa Graveline -(Marie's child). She also leaves one great, great granddaughter, Adaline Rose (Tony's daughter).



Betty, called Nina by her grandchildren, was the youngest of 12 children, born in Morrisville Vermont. She came to Greenfield when she was 18, and worked at the Greenfield Tap and Die, where she met Freddy. They married on August 17, 1945. She was a devout Catholic, attending Mass regularly, and daily during Lent, when she was able. She was known to walk through a snowstorm to get there! For many years she walked the 4 mile circuit, High St., Main St., Federal St., Haywood St., which likely contributed to her longevity. She enjoyed many years of camping with her husband and daughters, making wonderful and lasting friendships throughout those years. She was an avid bowler and Bingo player, spending many hours traveling to different Bingo games in the area with her sisters-in-law, and was known to stay up until all hours watching her favorite team, the Red Sox! She was the last of her siblings, and leaves 50 plus nieces and nephews! She had the most beautiful smile, one that will be missed by all!



Betty lived at 84 Haywood Street for 67 years, before moving to Charlene Manor in her 94th year. She left her new friends at Charlene Manor, where she resided for the past year. The family is very grateful for the kindness of the staff and the wonderful care she received there. On her 89th birthday, Betty proudly told everyone that she was going to be 90. And thereafter, each birthday, she would always remind us of how old she was going to be the next year!! She also reminded us that she was "A tough old bird," each and every time she had a broken bone! She was a proud and feisty lady, and her family often referred to her as the energizer bunny!! She lived a long, rich and prolific life!



Betty was a homemaker, and once her children were grown, she worked part time at the Recorder. She loved babies, especially her newborn grandchildren, or anyones grandchild! She lost her dear friends, Claire and Jim several years ago, leaving her a 90 something year old woman in a world that was becoming more foreign to her, day by day. She enjoyed her family, most of all, and attended all family gatherings, most recently at the 13th birthday party for her great granddaughter, Casey, on Labor Day weekend.



A memorial service will be held at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street, Greenfield on Saturday, October 12, at 10 am, with burial at Calvary Cemetery, next to her husband immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Charlene Manor Homestead Activity Fund, in memory of Betty Graveline, 130 Colrain Road, Greenfield, MA 01301. For condolences, please visit

