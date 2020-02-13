Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty (Chapin) Dobias. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betty (Chapin) Dobias, age 80, a long time resident of Leyden MA, passed away at Kindred Hospital in St. Petersburg FL on February 5, 2020 after declining health following a major stroke. She was the daughter of Charles Chapin and Violet (Bassett) Hall.



Betty greatest pleasures were her family and friends. She took great joy in telephone chats, as well as online computer games. She enjoyed the ocean with the need to walk in the water no matter how cold.



Betty is survived by her four children and their spouses: Sandra Dobias



Ten surviving siblings: Lawrence Chapin (Sharon Haskins), Patricia Webb, Arthur Chapin (Marilyn), Wayne Chapin (Judi), Eleanor Hurlburt, John Chapin, Barbara LaPointe, Donna Hall, George (Skip) Hall, and Jeffrey Hall (Gayle). One surviving sister-in-law: Paulina Dobias Streeter (Ernest), and many nieces, nephews, great and great great nieces and nephews.



Betty was predeceased by her husband Austin (Sonny) Dobias Jr., daughter Diane Dobias Timberlake, grandson Matthew Richard Smith, son-in-law Richard Smith, and brother William Chapin.



She lived her final years in Brooksville FL with her partner Charlie Hart and near her dear nephews Don Dobias of Spring Hill, Allen Loura of Brooksville, and their loving families.



Greatest appreciation is extended to Allen Loura and Don Dobias for their help with Betty's transition to Florida, but most of all for their love and support for Betty during her final days.



There are no services planned. There will be a celebration of Betty's life to be held later in the year.



In lieu of flowers consider making a donation, in Betty's memory, to Leyden Methodist Church, 16 West Leyden Rd, Leyden MA 01337.

