Betty Irene Ringler Huston passed away peacefully at age 97 at Rockridge Retirement Community, Northampton, Massachusetts on May 15, 2020.
She was born in Cairnbrook, Pennsylvania, November 14, 1922, daughter of Meredith C. and Erva B. (Taylor) Ringler. Betty grew up in St. Petersburg, Florida. She excelled in school and was chosen to be the Valedictorian and voted "Most Studious" her Senior year. Betty attended St. Petersburg Jr. College and transferred to Florida State College (Florida State University), earning a B.S. in Chemistry. She then earned an M.A. from Duke University. She was a member of Gamma Sigma Epsilon (Chemistry) and Phi Kappa Phi (Scholastic Honorary). She taught chemistry at Mt. Holyoke College and at the University of Tennessee before marrying Wallace J. Huston, Jr., in 1949.
Betty had two children, Betsy Susan Huston-Skutnik (Edward Skutnik), and Mark Ringler Huston (Nancy Stockford). They settled in Greenfield, Massachusetts, where Wally opened a Physical Therapy practice and Betty was the business manager until their retirement. They were members for over 50 years of Second Congregational Church, Greenfield, where she served as the first female chair of the Church Council. After moving to Rockridge Retirement Community, Northampton, in 2004, they joined the First Churches of Northampton.
Betty was active in church and in her community. Gracious and kindhearted, she was known for the personal notes she sent to family and friends in her tidy script. She was a Girl Scout Leader and participated in the Fresh Air Fund, bringing inner-city kids to the "country" for a break over several summers. She was modest and friendly to all. After Wally's death in 2010, Betty read voraciously, enjoyed visits and news of her family and friends and enjoyed events at Rockridge.
In addition to her children, Betty is survived by her grandchildren: Eva "EJ" Huston, Joseph Skutnik, Heather Skutnik-Sheffield (Jenna), Christopher Skutnik (Melanie), and great grandchildren Kyan, Emilia, and Oliver, and cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Memorial gifts may be directed to First Churches of Northampton, MA, or Second Congregational Church, Greenfield, MA, or Doctors Without Borders, P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030.
Because of the coronavirus, the memorial service will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, 14 High Street, Greenfield, MA 01301.
Published in Recorder on May 19, 2020.